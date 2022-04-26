FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Military might will soon take to the South Florida skies.

The Fort Lauderdale Air Show is back. Headlining the show is the main attraction: the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

Six F-16 fighting falcons will fly in formation, just 18 inches apart at their closest point.

“You can expect the same thing you’ve seen every year, just pride, precision and excellence in the Air Show,” said U.S. Airforce Thunderbirds Maj. Lauren Schlicting. “Flying in an air show is really almost indescribable sometimes. I would say it’s like being on a roller coaster with your best friends and doing it in front of some awesome people in America.”

The show runs Saturday and Sunday over Fort Lauderdale Beach.

