FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Urban League of Broward County celebrated its 50th anniversary with a gala at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center on Saturday.

The milestone event, themed “Storybook,” highlighted the organization’s five decades of advancing social and economic equity for families across Broward County.

7Sports Reporter Donovan Campbell served as emcee for the evening.

Three honorees were recognized for their contributions: Andrew Koenig, president and CEO of City Furniture; Marcia Barry Smith, president and CEO of MBS Consulting Advisors and Urban League alumna Marie Coe.

The gala served as a key fundraiser to support the Urban League’s mission of promoting social mobility and economic advancement throughout Broward County.

