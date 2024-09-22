FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Urban League of Broward County hosted its annual Red Gala fundraiser at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale last night.

The event honors individuals making an impact in the community by raising unrestricted resources for programs serving the unmet needs of more than 14,000 children and adults each year.

7’s very own Donovan Campbell hosted the event himself.

Wsvn is a long-time and proud sponsor of the organization.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.