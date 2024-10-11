HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A UPS employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing dozens of iPhones and other electronics valued at more than $67,000, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives arrested 29-year-old Brandon St. Gerard following a tip from UPS received on Oct. 2, which indicated he was suspected of stealing merchandise over the past few months, BSO said in a news release Friday.

BSO said that investigators learned that St. Gerard hid stolen items in the UPS facility before retrieving them to place in his vehicle after work.

On Oct. 3, BSO detectives conducted surveillance at the Hollywood facility and stopped St. Gerard’s vehicle after he reportedly ran a stop sign.

BSO said that inside, they discovered dozens of iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max smartphones, several AirPods, an Apple Watch and various other electronics.

St. Gerard reportedly confessed to the theft and is now charged with grand theft over $20,000.

He has been transported to the Broward County Main Jail.

