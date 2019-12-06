UPS driver killed following police chase identified

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The UPS truck driver killed in a hostage situation and shootout in Miramar has been identified.

Frank Ordonez, 27, was identified as the person fatally struck in the shooting that left three others dead following the cross-county pursuit of two alleged armed robbery suspects.

It started in Coral Gables when, police said, two gunmen robbed Regent Jewelers in the area of Le Jeune Road at around 4 p.m., Thursday.

Coral Gables Police Chief Edward Hudak said the subjects fled north in a U-Haul truck to the area of 1261 Mariana Ave. where they abandoned the vehicle and carjacked a UPS delivery truck and abducted its driver. The driver was making a delivery at the time of the carjacking, police said.

Officers later spotted the truck driving along the northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike and a chase ensued.

The chase took dozens of officers through Pembroke Pines before ending on Miramar Parkway just east of Flamingo Road.

7SkyForce HD flew above the scene where the alleged subjects could be seen exchanging gunfire with officers.

Bullet holes and a shattered windshield could be seen in the truck.

Later in the evening, FBI Special Agent George Piro confirmed four people were killed in the shootout, including the UPS driver and a bystander.

“Our condolences go to the families of the deceased of today’s unfortunate incident,” Piro said.