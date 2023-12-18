FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The upper level of Terminal 1 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has been evacuated while deputies investigate a bomb threat, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Airport District deputies responded to the terminal, located at 50 Terminal Drive, just before 5:30 p.m., Sunday.

While investigating the incident, deputies detained a man for questioning.

The upper level of the terminal was evacuated as a precaution, as the BSO Bomb Squad continues to investigate.

Airport officials said the entrance to the Departures roadway is temporarily closed due to the ongoing investigation.

FLL officials said drivers may still access the lower level road.

