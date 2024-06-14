HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are offering more reward money for information in the shooting death of a woman and her 4-year-old daughter on the Florida Turnpike.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Beatrice Saintvil and her child were pulled over in the breakdown lane just south of Hollywood Boulevard, late Friday night.

Investigators said someone fired shots into the victims’ car moments later.

Any tip to Broward County Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest in this case is now eligible for a reward of up to $20,000.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $20,000.

