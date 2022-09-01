HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - As many as 16 migrants have been taken into federal custody after they were stopped off Hollywood Beach.

7SkyForce hovered above one of the vessels surrounded by U.S. Coast Guard boats off the 3500 block of South Ocean Drive, just after 4:10 p.m., Thursday.

The migrants came about a quarter mile off the coastline on board a boat with the name Casper 2 painted on the side before they were stopped.

Coast Guard crews were seen helping 13 of the migrants on board a Coast Guard inflatable vessel.

They were later transferred to a larger Coast Guard vessel.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials confirmed three other migrants made it ashore. They were taken into custody by Border Patrol agents.

The Casper 2 boat appears to have a makeshift rudder but no engine.

The 13 migrants brought on board the Coast Guard vessels were given life jackets and water. They will be processed by Customs and Border Patrol before being repatriated.

It remains unclear where the migrants were traveling from. No injuries were reported.

