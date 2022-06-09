HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information about the theft of a United States Postal Service truck in Hollywood.

According to U.S. Postal Inspection Service officials, the truck was taken from the West Hollywood Hills Post Office along the 5700 block of Johnson Street.

Investigators said the theft happened sometime between 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday and 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Officials said the truck has the number 3309707 written in blue above the windshield area and in the back of the vehicle.

If you have any information about this theft, contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

