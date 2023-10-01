POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A surprising visitor has made itself at home in a Pompano Beach neighborhood, and residents are concerned about its proximity to their homes.

A crocodile has been spotted lurking in a canal near Northeast 19th Street and Northeast 28th Terrace, venturing out during high tide, possibly in search of food.

Gina, who first noticed the creature earlier in the week, couldn’t believe her eyes.

“The whole crocodile came out from underneath the dock during high tide and the mullet went running so he was maybe looking for some fish,” said Gina.

Concerned for her neighbors’ safety, she called 7News to alert the community.

“He’s come up a few times there — was sunning himself, floating in the water,” Gina added.

This recent crocodile sighting follows another incident just last week when a crocodile was seen in the Atlantic near the Pompano Pier, leading to the temporary closure of the beach.

While it’s uncertain whether this is the same crocodile, residents like Gina are hoping it will move on.

“It’s scary with the high tide. We’ve got the king tide here so he can climb up over the dock and get into anyone’s backyard,” said Gina.

High tides have raised fears that the crocodile could potentially climb over docks and enter residents’ backyards, prompting concerns for both human safety and the well-being of local animals.

“We just want everyone to be safe and all our animals to be safe,” said another concerned resident.

Residents are eager for a resolution to ensure everyone’s safety, and they hope the unexpected guest finds a new home soon.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) spoke with Gina, saying that they are monitoring the reptile.

Anyone who comes in contact with the crocodile is urged to call FWC immediately at 888-404-FWCC.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.