HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department arrested a man they say was acting as an unlicensed masseur.

Officials said he inappropriately touched a woman, who was six months pregnant at the time, back in October at the Oriental Foot Massage, located at 2921 Stirling road in Hollywood.

The masseur, 57-year-old Jia-Nan Cheng, allegedly fondled her against her will.

After a lengthy investigation, detectives arrested cheng.

He appeared in court Friday morning.

