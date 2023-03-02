FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students celebrating Dr. Seuss at a Fort Lauderdale school, with a little help from the United Way of Broward County.

Volunteers with United Way on Thursday read to more than 500 children at Sunland Park Academy.

The event was part of the National Education Association’s Read Across America initiative.

The volunteers read Dr. Seuss’ classic “The Lorax,” and each student in attendance got to take a copy of the book home.

They also celebrated the author birthday, which happens to be March 2. Theodor Seuss Geisel passed away in 1991 at age 87.

