FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new mural that will be installed at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is highlighting the heroes of the community.

The Veterans Trust, United Way of Broward, and BBX Capital Foundation came together to unveil the artwork at the Galleria Mall on Wednesday.

The artwork features veterans, first responders and healthcare professionals being embraced by children. The American flag and colors were also symbolically incorporated into the piece.

The mural was not only intended to beautify the public space but to also connect individuals with the opportunity to serve and contribute to the betterment of the community.

“The Navy veteran, Dean Davis, his artwork is astounding, so we are so excited to be unveiling this in the community. This is the first of several, so we are really looking forward in Broward County to celebrating our veterans and first responders,” said United Way of Broward CEO Kathleen Cannon.

The mixed media mural is part of a new Key to Service initiative to integrate art with technology, highlighting dynamic artwork and QR codes that link to vital resources and support first responders, veterans, health care professionals and their families.

