FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County nonprofit embraced the spirit of the season to help service members and their families.

United Way of Broward County’s Mission United on Monday hosted a Thanksgiving meal drive-thru in Fort Lauderdale to give back to those who have served.

The organization teamed up with the Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program and other companies like AT&T, 15th Street Fisheries and JM Family Enterprises to hand out hundreds of meals.

“Today we’re giving out hot meals provided by the Miami Dolphins Foundation,” said Danielle Doss, vice president of United Way of Broward. “For the Thanksgiving holiday, families will walk away with a box of food that has all the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal.”

Veteran Jerry Toomey said he is grateful for the holiday help.

“Between my family and my kids, grand kids, there’s about 13 of us, so this really helps a lot,” he said.

The Thanksgiving meal distribution is open to all military veterans, active military, active National Guard and active reserve members who are also Broward residents.

