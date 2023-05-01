HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of people came together in Hollywood to support a good cause, thanks to United Way of Broward County.

More than 900 Broward County community leaders, city officials and local philanthropists attended the 2023 Mayors’ Gala at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Saturday evening.

The theme of the sold-out event was “Salute to Excellence.”

The gala shined a spotlight on the critical work that United Way of Broward County’s Mission United program has done providing resources and support to more than 20,000 veterans in Broward County over the past 10 years.

The evening included a cocktail reception, silent and live auctions, dinner and a program highlighting the accomplishments of Mission United.

All proceeds from the event will benefit United Way of Broward to help support its mission to fight for the health, education and financial prosperity of every person in the community.

