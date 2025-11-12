FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The United Way of Broward County continues to feed a need for federal workers as the government shutdown appears to be coming to an end.

Volunteers in Fort Lauderdale distributed boxes of fresh produce to residents and families, consisting of federal workers who have not been paid since the shutdown began and people who haven’t received their benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

“We still have people going hungry at night living here in Broward County. Put that on top of not getting your SNAP benefits and not getting some of the assistance that people count on, especially our elderly, our disabled, and our single moms and dads, it puts an even larger burden, so imagine if you have to make a choice between buying food or paying your rent, what would you do? So we’re hoping to alleviate some of those very hard choices that people have to make,” said United Way of Broward’s vice president of housing Rebecca McGuire.

Food distributions for federal workers and SNAP beneficiaries will continue to be held weekly until the shutdown has officially come to an end and all government operations are running.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.