FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The United Way of Broward County held its annual backpack giveaway for military veterans and their families.

The gear handed out at Wednesday afternoon’s distribution in Fort Lauderdale was provided by area businesses.

Today United Way of Broward County distributed backpacks to over 300 families of local active military personnel and Veterans in Broward County. 📚🎒Thank you to everyone who donated school supplies and funds, packed the backpacks and assisted in their distribution. pic.twitter.com/2VKaBmEc3w — United Way of Broward County (@UnitedWayBC) August 9, 2023

Volunteers distributed more than 750 bags filled with school supplies to prepare children for the upcoming school year.

