United Way of Broward hosts backpack drive for students of military families

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The United Way of Broward hosted its annual backpack giveaway a bit differently this year.

Vehicles lined up at the drive-thru styled event in Fort Lauderdale.

Volunteers loaded up backpacks filled with tons of school supplies into the trunks of cars for the children of military families.

“To have the event, we have to reconfigure them and make them equivocal to COVID, but we’ve done it, and we’re super proud, and we’re thankful to our volunteers and to everyone who has helped out with this event,” United Way of Broward director Sybil Allison said.

More than 400 backpacks were handed out along with packaged to-go meals.

