FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The United Way of Broward held its annual drive-thru backpack giveaway ahead of the start of the new school year.

The organization’s Mission United branch handed out hundreds of backpacks to families of active and veteran military members in Fort Lauderdale, Wednesday afternoon.

Each bag was filled with back-to-school supplies that will get kids ready for the start of classes.

“We have over 700 backpacks in that building behind me and over 450 veterans registered to come through this facility today,” said James Heathon, Vice President of Mission United. “As you can see behind me, there’s a lot going on. We’re so excited to be able to give back to our veteran community. It’s just a small token of our appreciation.”

Mission United was created to help support the families of military members who are returning from service.

