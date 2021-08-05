FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The United Way provided a generous giveaway for military families in Broward County, just in time for the start of the school year.

The United Way of Broward’s Mission United on Wednesday held its annual backpack giveaway in Fort Lauderdale, and organizers said it was a resounding success.

Volunteers handed out about 400 bags with school supplies to veterans and their families.

Broward County Public Schools are set to begin classes on Aug. 18.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.