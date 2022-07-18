FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The United Way of Broward County and Community Foundation of Broward hosted a centennial celebration for philanthropist Jean Colker.

Colker, a Fort Lauderdale resident, turned 100 years old this weekend, and on Sunday afternoon, she was recognized for her involvement and impact in the community.

The milestone birthday party’s theme was “The Greatest Carnival on Earth.”

For more than 50 years, Colker and her late husband David, helped the community through their family business and philanthropic contributions in the millions of dollars. Organizers said Sunday’s party was a small token of their appreciation.

