FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is helping children get ready to read.

Volunteers with United Way of Broward County’s Women United hosted a reading session at Sunland Park Academy in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday morning.

They read Dr. Seuss’ ‘If I Ran The Circus’ to the elementary school students with a special appearance from The Cat in the House to get the children excited about reading.

“We’re promoting literacy. Our reading pals program matches volunteers that you see behind me with a student and they read to that student all year long, and every one of those students gets about 20 to 24 books every year to build their home library,” said United Way of Broward County CEO Kathleen Cannon.

Each student got to take home a copy of the book after the reading.

