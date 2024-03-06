FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida is celebrating Dr. Seuss with a special reading.

Volunteers from United Way of Broward County paid tribute to the birthday of the beloved children’s author on Wednesday morning.

To celebrate the author’s birthday, the volunteers read “Happy Birthday to You” to over 500 students at Sunland Park Academy in Fort Lauderdale.

After the reading, each child got to participate in fun activities related to the book.

“We’re trying to build everybody’s home libraries, and Dr. Seuss books are so rhythmic that kids really get into the reading, and it helps them then move on to other books. That’s why we always do it on Dr. Seuss’ birthday, and it’s always a Dr. Seuss book that we bring here.”

Following the event, the children were able to take home a copy of the book.

