United Way of Broward awards Audi SUV to UPS vet, longtime donor

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The United Way of Broward County said thank you to a longtime UPS employee for his years of donating to the organization with a generous gift: a new luxury SUV.

7News cameras captured the moment Derek Anderson learned he was the owner of a 2020 Audi Q3, courtesy of Holman Automotive, Monday afternoon.

It was quite a surprise for the 17-year UPS veteran.

“I’m very excited,” he said upon accepting his gift.

Anderson has been giving to the United Way for about seven years. His name was drawn from a pool of more than 10,000 entries.

The event was part of a United Way program to give money.

“At United Way, we run an annual campaign: anybody that donates $365, $1 a day, gets entered to win a car,” said Kathleen Cannon, President and CEO of United Way of Broward.

Anderson was told he was receiving a work award on Monday.

“It has nothing to do, really, with work. We’re going to roll the car up with a big yellow bow on it,” said Cannon.

Once the ceremony got started, it was clear that Anderson would be receiving more than just an award.

“Thank you for the car. It’s a wonderful gift. I almost feel like I don’t deserve it,” he said.

“I’m thankful, and I’m proud of my husband,” said Wendy Anderson, the honoree’s wife.

“Whatever you can give, you do it, and you do it with your heart,” said the day’s big winner, “because you never know when you’re going to be on the other side of that.”

The man who has never expected anything in return for his donations said he was blessed by this show of generosity.

