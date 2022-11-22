FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A local non-profit is giving a special salute to soldiers this Thanksgiving.

United Way of Broward’s Mission United program hosted a food distribution event for veterans in Fort Lauderdale.

They handed out about 350 meals on Monday to support those who served our country.

“We really wanna celebrate veterans and say thank you for their service, so we’re getting back a bunch of smiles. We got a bunch of people here that also want to celebrate veterans, so they came out to volunteer,” said Kathleen Cannon, CEO, United Way of Broward County.

Each meal box was stuffed with all the fixings, including cornbread mix, canned veggies and a $25 grocery store gift card for a turkey.

