FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - United Way Broward hosted a special celebration for a South Florida senior’s incredible milestone.

Jean Colker thought she was making a normal visit to United Way Broward on the way to lunch in Fort Lauderdale, Friday afternoon.

She was met with a surprise, as volunteers went all out to host a special event in her honor.

Colker, who was celebrating her 104th birthday, was treated to a special volunteer service project, which saw more than 200 food bags assembled to be distributed to local seniors, veterans and families experiencing food insecurity.

Volunteers also made sure to give Colker her special moment, singing for her birthday and cutting a cake to commemorate the milestone day.

“I’m very happy. I have wonderful friends,” said Colker.

One of the food bags included gifts that were donated by Colker’s family, offering comfort and brightening up someone’s day.

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