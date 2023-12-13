FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Patients from the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital received a unique prescription for holiday cheer — a journey to the North Pole. United Airlines Flight 3876 transformed into a magical experience for the young patients and their families, offering a festive celebration.

Greeted by superheroes and Santa’s elves at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, the children embarked on a fantastical journey to the North Pole aboard the specially designated United Fantasy Flight.

“We’re going to take them up in the sky and take them to the North Pole,” said Charlie Hobart, spokesperson for United Airlines. “So, this is an opportunity for these kids to really enjoy the holiday season.”

The flight, filled with anticipation, featured a festively decorated gate, and the children boarded with excitement. Less than an hour later, their window shades opened to reveal the enchanting North Pole.

Upon arrival, the young travelers were met by beloved characters such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse, members of the Miami Dolphins, and, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus.

For Zoey Vargas and her father, this magical experience served as a welcome distraction from a challenging year.

“It feels great! I love it,” exclaimed Zoey. “Because I can see Santa, the elves and everyone!”

Charlie Vargas expressed his gratitude.

“It is the biggest blessing in the world to know there are people who care about all of these children, and my little girl. And they do these events for them. It’s a beautiful thing,” he said.

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler reflected on the impact of bringing smiles to the children’s faces.

“It was so cool to see the smiles on their face and how incredible it is, just the joy,” recalled Sieler. “All they’re going through, it puts perspective into life and all the pure happiness there can be. So, it was incredible to bring smiles to those kids.”

And for Zoey and her dad, “Can’t believe we’re in the North Pole. Woo-hoo!”

This event is just one of many flights United Airlines flies across the country. For the hospital, it is one of many they do to help parents and their children in the hospital feel great during the holiday season.

