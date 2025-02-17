TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The uncle of one of the victims shot and killed in Tamarac is providing new details on what unfolded Sunday morning.

George David said his nephew, 36-year-old Andrew Ferrin was trying to help 34-year-old Mary Gingles, who was in danger, when he was killed.

Broward Sheriff’s Office said Mary was running away from 43-year-old Nathan Gingles, who she was divorcing.

“I was brought up with the belief that good beats evil, light beats dark. Today it doesn’t feel that way,” said David.

The chaotic chain of events in Broward County began Sunday morning when BSO responded to a call of shots fired inside a home.

Upon arrival, BSO deputies found the body of 64-year-old David Pozner, Mary’s father, in the back patio of the home.

As part of the investigation, deputies learned that a child, Seraphine Gingles, was taken from the home and was possibly with Nathan. So, officials sent out a statewide AMBER alert for Seraphine and Mary.

But following further investigation, deputies found the bodies of Mary and Ferrin across the street at a nearby home.

Hours later, Nathan and Seraphine were found together at a nearby Walmart.

The child was found safe and unharmed.

Nathan was taken into custody.

“He has been taken into custody and charged with violating an injunction regarding having no contact with the child and her mother,” said BSO spokesperson Carey Codd.

Detectives pieced together the clues on Sunday and into Monday as they concluded three murders occurred in the Tamarac neighborhood.

“This is a terrible loss,” said David.

Security footage, shared with 7News, captured what appears to be a woman screaming and gunfire. Moments later, a man with a small child could be seen walking down the street.

BSO deputies said they found a gun in a canal just blocks away from the neighborhood.

Nathan appeared in court on Monday for a custody hearing of his daughter with his hands and feet shackled.

A judge ordered him not to have contact with her.

“Mr. Gingles has no contact. That means through no third party, social media, relative, friend, you have no contact with the child. You understand sir?” said the judge.

“I do your honor,” said Nathan.

Seraphine remains under the state’s custody for the time being.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.