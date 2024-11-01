WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A day after workers at a daycare in West Park were left confused when a young girl was dropped off at the wrong location, and officials spent hours trying to identify the child and find her family, new details revealed that the girl’s uncle accidentally dropped her off there.

After finding out it was a mistake by the girl’s uncle, officials said he will not face any charges.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies on Thursday responded to the Panda Little Academy, located at 3900 S.W. 40th Ave., after being notified that a child was left there.

“Her name may be Malia, she seems to be in good health,” said BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro. “The only problem is, is that the child does not go there.”

According to witnesses, a male driving a dark-colored vehicle left her at the facility. Surveillance video confirmed the depiction of the vehicle.

It remains unclear if the uncle said anything to the school’s staff before he left in the dark-colored car. That’s when school staff called deputies.

Investigators on late Thursday said they located the girl’s family and that her mother may have been alerted by news reports.

Several parents and staff were left confused by the incident.

“It’s weird. That’s weird,” said a parent.

“Maybe he was following directions, maybe mom or caretaker said drop her off here,” said another parent. “There’s no telling. No one knows but the person who actually did it.”

