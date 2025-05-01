FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Navy Blue Angels jets were seen flying over the South Florida skies ahead of this weekend’s Air Dot Show Fort Lauderdale.

7Skyforce captured the jets practicing their moves over Fort Lauderdale Beach, Thursday.

The Blue Angels are the event’s headliners, but several pilots will also be performing a number of high-flying tricks.

The show, part of the 2025 Air Dot Show Tour, will take place Saturday and Sunday. For more information, click here.

