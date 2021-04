FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are back and ready for takeoff.

The flight team is set to headline this year’s Fort Lauderdale Air Show over Fort Lauderdale Beach.

The performance will be one of the first using a new jet, the F-18 Super Hornet, as the team transitions from the Legacy Hornet, which they have flown for three decades.

