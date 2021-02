FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection made a drug discovery.

Officers, along with a K-9 unit, found four bricks of cocaine in a piece of luggage at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The bag was on a flight that had just arrived from the Bahamas.

A person who walked into baggage claim to grab the luggage was arrested.

