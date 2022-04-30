FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are headlining the 2022 Fort Lauderdale Air Show.

The Fort Lauderdale Air Show began Saturday morning in the area of East Sunrise Boulevard North, along North State Road A1A, to the 1600 block.

Saturday’s show also featured performances by the Navy F-35C Lightning II Demonstration Team, the A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, the Navy F-18 Rhino Demonstration Team, the Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey Demonstration Team, the Florida Ang F-15 Eagles, the Air Force Reserve F-16 Vipers, the U.S. Coast Guard Sar Demo Team, the Air Force Reserve F-16 Vipers and some of the nation’s top civilian performers.

The event site opened at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, performances started at 11:30 a.m. and continued until around 3:00 p.m.

The next show is set to start Sunday at around 11 a.m. For more information on tickets and weekend road closures, click here.

