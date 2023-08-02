PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A U-Haul truck was found with mail and packages from various addresses which led to a police perimeter being set up in a Plantation neighborhood.

Officers received a call last night of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Northwest 94th Avenue and 15th Street around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Police officers were seen with flashlights as they searched the inside of the pickup which appeared to be filled with mail, Amazon packages and boxes.

According to officials they contacted the driver & observed about 200 pieces of mail inside. 7News cameras captured the U-Haul being towed away.

In a tweet by Plantation Police, it was said a traffic stop lead to the arrest and federal charges against the driver.

Neighbors in the area said they’ve been dealing with mail thefts over the last few weeks.

“For the past few weeks, there’s been a lot of posts on Nextdoor.com for the neighborhood, and people have been indicating that there’s been mail theft going on,” Mike Herari said. “We’re home a lot. My hope is that a lot of people are working from home, that these things become less coming, but I guess not.”

The mail was returned to the proper owners.

