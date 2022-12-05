FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A highway has been shut down due to a construction accident, which resulted in two men falling from a crane.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the scene near Interstate 95 north of Broward Boulevard, Monday morning.

The two workers fell about 20 to 30 feet from the crane.

They were transported to Broward Health Medical Center as trauma patients.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a cherry picker truck toppled over as well as a concrete light pole that fell over.

Traffic traveling southbound has been shut down due to concerns that the crane is unstable and could collapse.

Northbound travel is expected to be close as well

