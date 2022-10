FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash between two trucks ended up in a rollover.

A Florida Power and Light truck ended on its side after crashing into a tow truck, Thursday morning.

The incident happened on West Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 16th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

No one was injured.

The crash was cleared and road reopened.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.