SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teens identified as Frandeline Joseph, 17, and 16-year-old Sherwenly Luxilien died Wednesday, after the car they were in went into a canal in Sunrise, launching an hours-long rescue and recovery efforts.

Both were juniors at Plantation High School.

Surveillance video captured what appears to be the car involved driving slowly through the parking lot of the Jersey College School of Nursing. Moments later, the vehicle is seen picking up speed before it landed in the water.

Eyewitnesses said they saw the victims trying to get out of the vehicle and believe they did not know how to swim.

Rescue divers were seen entering the water and pulling Joseph from the water. Sunrise Fire Rescue crews treated her in the back of a rescue truck before transporting her to Florida Medical Center, where she later died.

“The car went for the parking spot over the edge into the canal, could be possibly, you know one of those unfortunate instances,” said John McNamara, Sunrise Fire Rescue. “It’s a tragic incident.”

Luxilien was found dead inside the vehicle Wednesday night.

Plantation High School said they have grief counselors available on campus to meet with any students needing assistance or support.

The investigation continues.

Nursing students from the school where the accident occurred were seen placing flowers Thursday, afternoon.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.