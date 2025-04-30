LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men were hospitalized following a shooting in Lauderhill on Wednesday, according to police.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene at 4063 N.W. 19th St., where both victims were found with gunshot wounds.

One of the men was airlifted from a nearby park in Lauderdale Lakes, near Florida Medical Center, to Broward Health. The second victim was transported by ground to the same hospital.

The conditions and names of the victims have not been released.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.