MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Traffic trouble occurs in Miramar as police investigate a motorcycle collision.

Officials from the Miramar Police Department urged drivers to avoid U.S. 27 near Pines Boulevard on Saturday morning after a crash killed two people and shut down the southbound lanes at Mile Marker 21.

According to investigators, the incident started after a slowdown along the southbound area of the highway, and a motorcycle driver was unable to stop in time. The driver then slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer.

The motorcycle driver and a passenger were killed in the incident.

As of Saturday evening, the road has since reopened.

Miramar Police Department is investigating the crash.

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