FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been displaced after a home went up in smoke.

The fire broke out at a house along Northwest 15th Terrace, near Fifth Street, Monday morning.

Firefighters said their efforts were hampered by all the stuff that was packed into the home.

One bedroom had extensive damage from the walls to the ceiling.

Belongings were also burned.

An electrical problem sparked the fire.

