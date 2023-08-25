Two men from Broward County have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a million-dollar fraud scheme against Uber.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Roy Blackwood and 21-year-old Trayon Morgan were arrested on charges of organized scheme to defraud and grand theft.

The arrests came after an eight-month investigation by BSO’s Strategic Investigations Division.

According to officials, in January 2022, Blackwood and Morgan allegedly orchestrated a sophisticated scam that exploited Uber’s system. The duo reportedly created fake accounts with phony and stolen identities, using the Uber Eats app.

Morgan played the roles of both customer and courier, placing grocery orders under fake accounts, and then accepting the orders himself. Uber, unaware of the deception, would provide Morgan with a preloaded credit card for purchase.

The investigation further unveiled that after receiving the preloaded card, Morgan would purchase items worth up to $700 in a single transaction. He would then cancel the order, converting the preloaded credit into gift cards for personal use.

Blackwood was reportedly an accomplice in the fraud, helping Morgan during several Walgreens visits to carry out the illegal activities.

On January 24, authorities conducted a surveillance operation, observing the duo commit fraud at 27 different Walgreens locations, resulting in a loss of $5,013.28 for Uber on a single day.

Morgan’s involvement in creating multiple fake accounts, often using stolen identities and altering them with his own photo, was corroborated through investigative techniques and cooperation with Uber.

Arrest warrants for the suspects were issued on August 7.

Blackwood was taken into custody by the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department on August 16, while Morgan was taken into custody in Tamarac by BSO detectives on Tuesday.

The alleged scheme caused Uber losses exceeding $1 million, with their operations mainly done in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

