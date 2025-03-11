PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fight over stolen belongings at a Pembroke Pines laundromat ended with one man stabbed and both behind bars, police said.

The incident happened around 8:55 a.m. Tuesday morning at a coin laundry in the 7600 block of westbound Pines Boulevard.

According to police, 37-year-old Chuck Leigh Forbes stole personal items from 26-year-old Keano Johnson and ran outside. Johnson chased Forbes down and stabbed him once in the back.

Forbes was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both men were arrested — Johnson for the stabbing and Forbes for theft.

