PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fight over stolen belongings at a Pembroke Pines laundromat ended with one man stabbed and both behind bars, police said.

The incident happened around 8:55 a.m. Tuesday morning at a coin laundry in the 7600 block of westbound Pines Boulevard.

According to police, 37-year-old Chuck Leigh Forbes stole personal items from 26-year-old Keano Johnson and ran outside. Johnson chased Forbes down and stabbed him once in the back.

Forbes was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both men were arrested — Johnson for the stabbing and Forbes for theft.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox