DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A sick sea turtle received some crucial care.

The reptile was taken to a facility in Davie to get a CT scan.

It was originally brought to Zoo Miami after it was found tangled in some fishing line.

According to veterinarians, the turtle was suffering from several tumors caused by a virus.

They will look at the scan and other test results to figure out what to do next.

