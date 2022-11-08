FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A passenger was busted for trying to conceal a gun from TSA in an unsafe way.

TSA posted a picture on Instagram Tuesday of the weapon inside a raw chicken.

It happened at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

According to the TSA, passengers have brought 700 guns to checkpoints across the state this year.

