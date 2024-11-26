FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - With holiday travel in full swing, the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, and the Transportation Security Administration are urging passengers to leave firearms out of their carry-on luggage.

Officials emphasized the importance of proper firearm transport to avoid delays, penalties of up to $14,000, and safety risks.

Firearms are strictly prohibited in carry-ons and must be placed in checked baggage instead.

Travelers must pack firearms unloaded, in a locked, hard-sided case, and declare them to the airline during check-in.

Authorities also remind passengers to familiarize themselves with firearm regulations at their destination.

To prevent unintentional violations, travelers must double-check their bags before heading to the airport.

For questions about permitted items, visit TSA.gov or contact your airline.

