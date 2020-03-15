TSA: agent at FLL tests positive for COVID-19

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Transportation Security Administration agent who works at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the agency said.

In a statement released Sunday afternoon, a TSA spokesperson said the employee is receiving medical care. It reads in part, “All TSA employees [the agent has] come in contact with over the past 14 days are self-isolated at home.”

This is the second TSA agent in Florida to test positive for COVID-19. The second worked at Orlando International Airport and has also self-isolated.

“Screening checkpoints remain open and the agency is working with the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], as well as the Florida Department of Health, Broward County office to monitor the situation as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public,” the TSA spokesperson said in the statement.

According to the TSA’s website, six agents in total have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday. The four others worked at Mineta San Jose International Airport in California.

