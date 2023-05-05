NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders described the tense moments when they came to the rescue of a young bicyclist who became pinned underneath an SUV after he was struck in a North Lauderdale neighborhood.

Newly released body camera video captured Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies from North Lauderdale working to lift the Ford SUV, Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said the 8-year-old boy was run over while riding his bicycle home from Broadview Elementary School.

“When he was underneath the vehicle, it was a scream, like, you could tell that he’s in pain,” said BSO Sgt. Dimitri French. “He’s almost like being tortured; he’s underneath a running vehicle, so you can just imagine — the exhaust is running, the temperatures are very high, it was a very hot day yesterday — so he’s sandwiched in between the asphalt and a hot car.”

Cellphone video captured neighbors attempting to free the child.

“A huge crowd, cars everywhere, people screaming,” said BSO Deputy Jason Rae. “You get close to the car, and then you hear a kid underneath the car screaming, and at that moment you feel helpless.”

Neighbors initially tried to lift the car but were unsuccessful.

At least six deputies then moved in for more manpower.

“We worked with each other, we’re like, ‘We’re lifting this car up,'” said Rae.

“We all worked collaboratively and lifted one side of the car,” said French. “Along with fire rescue, pulled the child from underneath the car.”

“To see that, it was like straight out of a movie,” said witness Charissa Vasquez. “He was pretty much bleeding from his head. Fortunately, the kid was able to scream, so that was a good sign.”

Many of these deputies are parents, so seeing the child under the SUV hit close to home.

“When you hear a child like that scream, you immediately think of your own child, and you think of what would you want somebody to do for your child if they were in that situation,” said French.

Paramedics airlifted the boy to the hospital. He is expected to be OK and make a full recovery.

The outcome comes a good news for the deputies who did not hesitate to step in.

“Nobody questioned anything, everybody just responded,” said French. “It was no second-guessing, and I’m so grateful for everybody that was there, that helped out, because it was truly a team effort.”

“To me, that was the most important thing. I mean, yeah, we can do this job, but there’s no better feeling than knowing that that kid’s going to be OK,” said Rae. “That’s why I do this job, is to help people and make sure that everyone’s safe.”

