Truck slams into Fort Lauderdale building, barely missing couple; driver hospitalized

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple is lucky to be alive after surveillance video captured a truck crashing into the side of a building in Fort Lauderdale, with the debris nearly hitting them as they were out jogging, sending the driver to the hospital.

The close call took place along the 2800 block of Sunrise Boulevard, Monday morning.

“A lot of people walk up and down the beach, and there were two people that were walking and were seconds away from getting hit,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue firefighter David Arcas.

The SUV came within a few inches of the joggers

“Very close call. Very close call,” said FLFR firefighter Brad Gillette.

Gillette and Arcas said they were going through their morning checks when they heard the crash.

“We heard a loud — almost sounded like an explosion, like a big bang,” Arcas said.

The truck involved looked like a total wreck when they rushed over.

“It almost looked like a car went into a building,” Gillette said.

The driver was injured and had to be taken to the hospital. But the couple, who were just out for a morning walk, were very lucky the car didn’t hit them.

“He was seconds away from striking a couple that was walking. They’re very lucky,” Gillette said.

The driver’s condition is currently unknown.

