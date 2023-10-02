MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive ended in a rollover wreck on the Florida Turnpike.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene Monday morning along the Turnpike near Red Road in Miramar.

A small white truck was overturned with its trailer busted open, which made a mess on the roadway. A second vehicle also damaged.

There were no injuries and the Turnpike was reopened.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.