DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorites have shut down several lanes of Stirling Road in Davie following a crash that appeared to have involved two vehicles and sent a truck careening into a light pole.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene near North 66th Avenue, just before 5:20 p.m., Friday.

In addition to the truck, a van could be seen in the middle of the roadway.

All eastbound lanes are closed, and a westbound turning lane is blocked off.

There is no word of any injuries, as authorities continue to investigate.

